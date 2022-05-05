Concord man, woman charged with murdering her husband, other crimes

(KRON) — A 26-year-old man who police say attacked an elderly man with a skateboard in San Leandro on Monday has been charged with attempted murder. The incident took place on Monday at about 8:00 p.m. on the 16200 block of East 14th Street in Unincorporated San Leandro. Deputies responded to a report of a […]
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has launched a homicide investigation after a body washed ashore on the bank of the San Joaquin River. A fisherman who was near the Turtle Beach RV Resort first reported the body to the sheriff’s office just before noon Wednesday, authorities said. The […]
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, who police identified as one of the suspects from the K Street shooting, had additional charges filed against him related to a fraud scheme. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in a press conference Tuesday that Payton and brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin are each being charged […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars.
More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office.
Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office)
The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs.
Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting.
On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting.
“Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.
LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after 8 p.m. to a report of an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle. First responders arrived […]
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said a 21-year-old was arrested Tuesday after allegedly selling psilocybin to an undercover agent. Police said Trey Curtis allegedly agree to sell the agent a half-pound of psilocybin, a psychedelic drug also known as ‘shrooms.’ Curtis was arrested immediately after the agent received the drugs. Police said […]
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in South Sacramento. Before 11:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said it received a call reporting that someone was lying on a sidewalk near a home on Southwest Avenue. Deputies responded to the call and found a man with […]
