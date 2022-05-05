Severe risk Friday morning

What show we had on Thursday night! And some of us got a second round of storms to kick off the weekend too on Friday morning!. Right around midnight Thursday night, a round of strong to severe storms roared right through the New Orleans Metro with at least one tornado warning but no reports of one. Winds were recorded to upwards of 60 mph on the Causeway, while a couple of waterspouts could have formed over Lake Pontchartrain but most likely dissipated quickly as they moved on shore. Some rainfall estimates came in close to 3” where a second round of morning storms around sunrise dropped more torrential rain and at least one tornado warning over Lafitte, but no reports of one. By midday Friday, the skies cleared while temperatures soared but some of us got the effects of some drier air that made the upper 80s feel much nicer than the upper 80s that combined with high humidity to make it feel closer to 95° in Buras around the 5 o’clock hour. Dew points dropped into the 50s over parts of the Northshore while 70° dew points still hold along the farthest cities south like Houma and Boothville. Our latest data show that a gradual surge southward out of this drier air will ease into the New Orleans Metro and the River Parishes on Saturday, but won’t dip far enough south to break the high humidity for everyone until Mother’s Day, Sunday Morning. Take this with a bit of a ‘grain of salt’, however, because any subtle change in wind direction will play a huge part into who actually realizes this little drop in humidity. Those who do realize the drier air (areas farthest north over the Northshore, I’m looking at you) will also have some cooler mornings, possibly dropping into the upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday morning too! The huge problem is where most live through the New Orleans Metro, we’ll be right on the battle zone line between the drier and more humid air. The best I can tell you is that New Orleans will feel a bit drier on Saturday and Sunday morning before warming right back into summertime form of heat and humidity next week. Speaking of summertime heat and humidity, we could be warm enough to meet or exceed record warmth for most of next week too. So, the takeaway is gear up for the first prolonged stretch of heat and humidity where the low 90s will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. Because it’s our first real taste of this kind of heat, it can be the most dangerous too. So be sure to check on your friends and neighbors to make sure they’re taken care of and keeping cool too. Stay cool, and have a great, safe weekend!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO