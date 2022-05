It has been far too normalized that the guy will make the first move, but the ladies shouldn’t be scared to “shoot their shot!”. I think a lot of people forget that guys have insecurities too, even if they don’t vocalize it. There are guys out there, just like some of us women, that fear rejection and maybe think that they don’t have a chance with the pretty woman on the other end of the bar.

