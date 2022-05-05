Buying Property In New York State? You Might Not Get Legal Mineral Rights

New York's first woman Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on May 4, 2022, that will benefit many college students enrolled at colleges and universities around the state. With the signing of S.5924-C/A.6938-B, colleges can't use students' unpaid debt against them. Now, even if a student owes money, a college or university in New York State can't keep their transcripts from them or make them pay a higher fee to get a copy. For a student who needs their transcript to get a job, to potentially help pay off their school debt, transcripts are usually a requirement. It also helps students that may be trying to further their education and needs to provide their transcripts to their new higher education institution.

