ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Video released in fatal Compton robbery shootout

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday released video of a shootout at a Southern California smoke shop last month that killed a robber and wounded a security guard.

A second suspect has been captured and two other men are being sought for the armed robbery that occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on April 3 at the Smoke Shop in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Video from a surveillance camera shows the security guard standing behind the counter when four men enter the store. One pulls a gun from his waistband and points it at the guard’s face.

The guard starts to pull a handgun from a holster and the robber fires. The guard ducks and falls to the floor behind the counter as glass shatters while the robber backs up and trips over one of his accomplices. A second suspect also fires at the guard, video shows.

All four men then scramble to the front of the store and cower behind shelves, with at least three shooting at the guard before they manage to escape.

The guard, who wore a protective vest, was treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds to his face and neck and was released, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A short time later, Justin Culberson, 18, turned up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and died later that night.

Kamren Nettles, 18, was arrested the next day and has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and to murder for the death of Culberson during the holdup.

Authorities said they’re still searching for suspects identified as Kahlel Malik Lundy, 23, and Keith Terrion Rachel, 21.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
The Independent

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

'If you're still alive get the hell out - run': Ex-girlfriend of 6ft 9in 'monster' warns his jail guard lover, 56, who sprung him from Alabama prison to turn herself in because 'she's disposable to him' as pair remain at large armed with AR-15 and shotgun

The ex-girlfriend of a 6ft 9in 'monster' who was sprung from a prison with the help of a female jail guard has begged her to flee the killer as they remain on the run. The woman, who has not been named but was shot by Casey White in 2015, warned Vicky White she was 'disposable' to the murderer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Murder#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Ap#The Smoke Shop#The Sheriff S Department
HipHopDX.com

Uncle Of 2Pac's Alleged Killer Responds To Claims He's Being Arrested For The 1996 Murder

Former head of Death Row Records security, Reggie Wright Jr., suggested Keefe D was going to be arrested for 2Pac’s murder in the near future. While speaking to Bomb1st earlier this month, Wright said, “Let’s put it this way, I bet Keefe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks. Because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas mother shoots burglar dead after he broke into her home while her three children were inside

A mother shot and killed a suspected burglar who was trying to break into her home in Texas while her three children were inside, according to authorities.The burglary gone wrong unfolded at around 10pm on Thursday night in the southeast side of San Antonio when the man allegedly entered the backyard of the woman’s home through an opening in a fence from a local park, reported ABC12.The intruder then tried to enter the home through the laundry room at the back of the house.Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, was home alone with her three children at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

886K+
Followers
432K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy