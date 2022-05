Former Bloomington North standout and Indiana University volleyball player Melissa (Brewer) Smith has been tabbed to take over the Bloomington South volleyball program. Smith's career at North under Tom Beerman included an 85-16 overall record while going 25-2 in Conference Indiana play from 1997-99. The Cougars won sectional and regional titles in 1998.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO