FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A driver was killed in a horrific crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Friday morning. A 2020 Mini Cooper slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer on the westbound side of the highway just after 2:30 a.m. The front of car was torn apart and stuck into the truck. Massachusetts State Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Worcester woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations show the car was speeding before the crash, State Police said. The middle and left lanes were closed until about 7 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO