Luka Doncic got the help he and the Dallas Mavericks needed -- from Jalen Brunson on offense and himself, Reggie Bullock and others on defense. The Dallas superstar had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Mavericks turned up the defensive pressure to get back in their Western Conference semifinal series with Phoenix, beating the Suns 103-94 on Friday night.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO