Notre Dame, IN

Three Notre Dame alumni nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

By Geoffrey Clark
 4 days ago
With the Stanley Cup playoffs underway, it’s time to speculate who will win this year’s awards in the NHL. One award is the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. This award is presented to the player who best exemplifies leadership on his team at all times and has been a humanitarian in his community. Past winners include Pekka Rinne, Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Henrik Zetterberg, Patrice Bergeron, Vincent Lecavalier, Jarome Iginla, Ron Francis, Curtis Joseph and Ray Bourque.

Every team has a nominee, and this year, Notre Dame is well represented. That’s because three players who once suited up for the Irish are among the nominees. That means there’s a good chance Notre Dame will have one of its own be listed among some elite company, although the award only has been presented since 1988. Here are the three former Irish players to watch out for this awards season, two of which play for playoff teams:

Cal Petersen, Los Angeles Kings

Anders Lee, New York Islanders

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins

ClutchPoints

Rangers’ Gerard Gallant reveals reason behind shocking pull of ‘MVP’ Igor Shesterkin vs. Penguins

The New York Rangers endured a disastrous first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling behind 4-1 in the opening frame. It was a first period to forget for MVP candidate and superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who surrendered the four goals on just 15 total shots. After the woeful opening period for Shesterkin, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant opted to pull the star goalie, replacing him with Alexandar Georgiev in hopes of shifting the momentum. After the game, Gallant opened up on his decision to replace Shesterkin with Georgiev in Saturday’s Game 3 loss, via ESPN.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Penguins’ onslaught in Game 3 exposes disturbing Igor Shesterkin trend

For the second time in their series against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins have managed to find the back of the net at least four times after destroying the Rangers in a 7-4 Game 3 victory at home Saturday night. New York netminder Igor Shesterkin, widely considered the best goalie this season, was broken down by the Penguins, who scored four goals right out of the gate to go up 4-1 at the end of the first period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
