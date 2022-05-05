Three Notre Dame alumni nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

With the Stanley Cup playoffs underway, it’s time to speculate who will win this year’s awards in the NHL. One award is the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. This award is presented to the player who best exemplifies leadership on his team at all times and has been a humanitarian in his community. Past winners include Pekka Rinne, Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Henrik Zetterberg, Patrice Bergeron, Vincent Lecavalier, Jarome Iginla, Ron Francis, Curtis Joseph and Ray Bourque.

Every team has a nominee, and this year, Notre Dame is well represented. That’s because three players who once suited up for the Irish are among the nominees. That means there’s a good chance Notre Dame will have one of its own be listed among some elite company, although the award only has been presented since 1988. Here are the three former Irish players to watch out for this awards season, two of which play for playoff teams:

Cal Petersen, Los Angeles Kings

Anders Lee, New York Islanders

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins