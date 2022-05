CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students and staff from Mount Mercy University and Coe College are teaming to create a mural in the college district. That’s the area between the two colleges. The mural is a project of college district Cedar Rapids, a nonprofit that works at improving the neighborhood. It will feature six Cedar Rapids landmarks, including the old dairy queen, and the Whipple fire house.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO