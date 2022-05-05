ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

atmos Presents Hello Kitty x Nike Collection Lookbook

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing multiple close-up looks at the , atmos has now released a collection lookbook, showcasing the highly-anticipated capsule in its entirety which footwear as well as a limited range of apparel. Sanrio‘s most popular character, Hello Kitty, is the sole star of...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 2

CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
ABC News

Lizzo launches Yitty, a new body-positive shapewear line

Lizzo is known for making fans feel "Good as Hell" with her music, and now she is doing the same with the debut of her Yitty shapewear line. "This is a dream 5 years in the making" the Grammy Award-winning superstar wrote on Instagram about her latest, recently launched venture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 Releases In Europe On May 6th

A relic of the 1990s, the Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 is finally set to begin its retro run in May after being teased since the tail-end of 2021. Expected to return in original “Black/White/Metallic Silver” form, the pair most often associated with Jason Kidd recently drew attention from the masses due to an unreleased shoe worn by Aubrey “Drake” Graham. While no party involved has confirmed whether or not the Canadian superstar will be using the Air Zoom Flight ’95‘s bulbous, futuristic sole unit for his next NOCTA release, the choice would fall in line with what went into the Hot Step Air Terra‘s design: ’90s basketball footwear cues and all-day comfort. Supreme has also joined in on the 27-year-old sneaker’s retro run, offering the Zoom Air-assisted shoe in a wild blue paisley makeover. The upcoming release’s mostly-two-tone colorway harkens back to the past, while still feeling fresh in 2022, which is no small feat. And though the shoe is no longer the latest and greatest in performance-basketball, it’s still in a league of its own in terms of pushing the boundaries.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Hoodies#Nike Sweatpants#Lookbook#Atmos Presents#Monogram#Nike Air#Hello Kitty#The Hello Kitty X Nike#New Era
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
APPAREL
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Shoots For A “Royal” Colorway

Black and Red is closely tied to Black and Royal much in part due to the original colorways of the Air Jordan 1. The Air More Uptempo shares that connection due to Scottie Pippen’s time with the Bulls alongside Michael Jordan, so maybe that’s why this new colorway of the Air More Uptempo looks very natural.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Multi-Color, Woven Base Lands On The Nike Air Huarache

As summer inches closer, the Swoosh is unveiling more and more footwear options for those looking for improved breathability, eye-catching colorways and all-day comfort. The Nike Air Huarache’s latest ensemble fits the description well. Deviating from Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1991, the upcoming take on the running silhouette...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Off-White™ Arrives With Full Suede 'OOO' Sneakers in White/Light Blue Colorway

Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White is dropping new pieces from its Spring/Summer 2022 collection and restocks of its sought-after items on HBX. Leading the lineup are the Full Suede Low “Out of Office” Sneakers in White/Light Blue colorway adorned with a tonal arrow on the side and the signature zip-tie lace-up tag. Featuring an outsole with translucent gel inserts and a ribbed heel, the silhouette is said to be the late founder’s imagination of tennis shoes with the late ’80s and early ’90s aesthetics fused with streetwear, basketball, and running elements. Other footwear styles include the Low Vulcanized Canvas Sneakers with blue branding and the Industrial Belt Sliders fitting for the warmer weather.
APPAREL

