The Cleveland Guardians will try to capture their four-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, but they know the task will be a tall one. That’s because they will be facing one of the top pitchers in the American League this season in right-hander Alek Manoah (4-0, 1.45 ERA). He’s tied for the most wins in the majors and has the second-best ERA in the AL. He has a 13-2 record in 25 career starts.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO