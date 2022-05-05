ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd given second and third-best odds to win DROY Award

By James Johnson
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars came into the 2022 NFL Draft with one first-round pick but ultimately left with two just like they had in 2021. The reason for that was because they traded back into the back of Round 1 to select Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd after taking Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick.

Those moves led to the Jags having two of the best defenders in college and a bolstered linebacking corps that fans have high hopes for. The oddsmakers in Vegas also believe that both have a good shot at winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, giving both some of the best odds in the NFL to succeed Dallas linebacker, Micah Parsons.

However, leading the way with the top odds per Tipico Sportsbook are New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, both of whom have a +450 figure. But not far behind them are Walker (+600) and Lloyd (+750), with the second and third-best odds. Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker also shares a +750 figure with Lloyd.

The placement of both Jags selections isn’t shocking, though. Both are versatile and can affect the passer, similar to Parsons. When adding in the fact that they are being placed on a team with veteran Josh Allen, it appears the Jags’ defense can help their rookies take off immediately.

Of the two players, Walker didn’t have eye-popping stats for Georgia (61 tackles and nine sacks), but he was an important part of a national championship defense. In the NFL, he’s going to be asked to rush the passer more and many believe he can be a much more productive player in the NFL than he was in college.

As for Lloyd, his production at Utah was statistically impressive as he accumulated 256 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 43 tackles for loss before leaving Utah. Most scouts feel like he’s the definition of a modern-day NFL interior linebacker who should have no issues replicating his collegiate success in the pros.

