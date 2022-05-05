ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha metro high school boys, girls soccer teams punch their tickets to state

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omaha Metro high school boys and girls soccer teams punched their tickets to state Wednesday night. In boys, Omaha south has been the team to beat in soccer since 2018. They won the Class A title in 2019, then COVID-19 in 2020 and last year took home a second straight...

News Channel Nebraska

May 6 district baseball recap

OMAHA - The first round of district baseball began Friday morning and ended late Friday night in what was a beautiful day for baseball. River Country teams competed all across the state for hopes of extending their seasons for at least another day. Below are scores from Friday and where things stand heading into Saturday's round of games.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Mother-daughter duo hope to bring another soccer title to Marian

OMAHA, Neb. — Marian has won 14 soccer state championships, the most of any girls or boys' high school soccer program in Nebraska. Head coach Teresa DeGeorge played for Marian when the program won its first and second state titles in 1989 and 90. “We definitely started to build...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jacobsen joining Huskers as preferred walk-on

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A state tournament hero will be taking his talents to Lincoln in the fall. Cale Jacobsen, who led Ashland-Greenwood to its first boys' basketball state title this past March, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he has committed to Nebraska and head coach Fred Hoiberg as a preferred walk-on.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE

