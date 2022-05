The number of coronavirus infections in Citrus County continued to climb last week, mirroring a Florida and national trend when many thought the pandemic had run its course. During the week ending May 1, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 147 new cases in Citrus County. That was an increase from a reported 91 new cases during the week ending April 21. It was also an increase from the 55 from the previous week and only 14 new cases ending the week of April 7.

