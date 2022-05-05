ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Brighton Beach Construction Update

By Natalie Noury
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — The construction on Brighton Beach began at the end of last summer, and its looking like it may continue on a few more seasons. A new walkway was paved and extended at Brighton Beach for reconstruction last September, but...

