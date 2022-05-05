ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick's Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement Revealed

By Paige Gawley‍
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Disick's immediate reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement has finally been revealed. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, fans got to see the lead up and the aftermath of Travis Barker's October proposal to Kourtney, who had a years-long, on-and-off relationship with Scott, with whom she shares Mason, 12, Penelope,...

