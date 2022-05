JONESVILLE — Officials are looking forward to a new capability at Lee County Airport this summer — refueling turbine-powered aircraft. The airport will see a new 10,000-gallon jet A fuel tank installed sometime this summer, according to county grant writer Robert Bost. Until then, the airport will only be able to refuel piston- engined aircraft from the existing 10,000-gallon aviation gasoline tank on site.

LEE COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO