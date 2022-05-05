Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Involved In Car Accident

Photo: Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday (May 4) night in Dallas.

According to WFAA , Jones was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Jones is back home and "all good," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in a text message to ESPN .

Dallas police and fire rescue officials were called to the accident near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard just before 8:10 p.m., according to WFAA .

It's unclear whether Jones was driving.

This is a developing story.