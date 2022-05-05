ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Involved In Car Accident

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLAn7_0fTUvzt500
Photo: Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday (May 4) night in Dallas.

According to WFAA , Jones was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Jones is back home and "all good," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in a text message to ESPN .

Dallas police and fire rescue officials were called to the accident near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard just before 8:10 p.m., according to WFAA .

It's unclear whether Jones was driving.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Shut Down Accused Fake Paper Tag Dealer

A man is in custody, accused of selling counterfeit temporary paper license tags in Dallas. According to Dallas police, the department's Auto Theft Task Force arrested 43-year-old Wayland Wayne Wright and shut down what they described as a "paper tag mill" during an undercover operation after receiving a tip from a citizen.
DALLAS, TX
Blogging The Boys

Texas two step: Dallas mayor suggests AFC team should share DFW with the Cowboys

A cowboy walks into a bar and says, “this town ain’t big enough for the two of us”. No, this isn’t the start of some western, and the cowboy in question could actually be Dallas Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones. The town is Dallas, about to become the third largest US metro surpassing Chicago. As Dallas joins the likes of Los Angeles and New York, there’s one thing noticeably missing from the third most-populated city in the football-crazed state of Texas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy