ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I'm Basically a Professional Shopper—30 Shopbop Items I'm Obsessing Over Now

By Lauren Eggertsen
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although my actual job title is Editorial Director of Who What Wear, I definitely also consider myself a professional shopper of some sort. After years of learning the ins and outs of this industry, and now, leading a team in producing the best shopping and fashion content possible, I am confident...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Look at Nordstrom an Hour Per Day—I'm Obsessed With These Shoes RN

Yes, I’m being serious here. I legit look at Nordstrom an hour per day. It’s a go-to retailer of mine and, as a market editor, I consistently turn to the site to find those special gems to include throughout the stories I create. While there are fantastic finds across categories, the shoe section is always particularly noteworthy. Come on, the Nordstrom shoe department? Epic.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These 12 On-Sale Items Are Wildly Good Deals—I Own and Love Each of Them

We love culling the best from the sale section of our favorite retailers. Right now we have our eye on the Madewell and ASOS sales. But it’s rare that we’ve actually tried and vetted each and every pick. Most often, we’re highlighting what we’d buy, brands we love, and styles that feel on-trend, as well as some we've tried, of course. But when our own brand Who What Wear Collection has a sale, you better believe we can vouch for each piece and highlight the details that make them special. And as the brand’s creative director, I basically hang out with these pieces all day and own a ton of them. So, I decided to pull my favorites from the latest additions to our sale section. I’m being as non-partial as possible when I say the quality is insanely high for the price, and the styles are wearable and timeless. Ahead, my top picks.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

9 New Amazon Fashion Items That Are About to Go Viral on TikTok

If you're a fan of shopping on Amazon, you're probably familiar with The Drop. The Drop is Amazon's most trend-forward in-house brand, and it consists of both staple items and very limited-edition collections (aka drops) designed by popular influencers, with each collection only being available to shop for 30 hours.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Mini Dress#Jeans#Parker Long Loose Vintage
whowhatwear

H&M Is Offering 25% Off a Single Item Today—These 25 Picks Are Your Best Bets

Oftentimes, H&M has sneaky sales that you'd only know about if you check its site often or subscribe to its emails. But today, you're not required to do either, as I have the scoop. For today only, May 4, 2022, H&M is offering 25% off of a single item with the code 6441 at checkout. The code even works on sale items, and if you want to order more than one piece, the code will automatically apply to the most expensive one.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
whowhatwear

I Tried the Under-$100 Trendy (But Classic) Nordstrom Jacket Our Readers Love

Since earlier this year—around the time Hailey Bieber and Rihanna started to embrace the trend—the leather-bomber comeback has been on my radar, and it is slowly (but surely) garnering more and more of my attention. More recently, I was told our readers were buying a certain marked-down Levi's style from Nordstrom like they were candy bars. I quickly messaged our editorial team to see if any of them had yet to try the piece for themselves, but when my Slack went unanswered, it was clear that I would have to be the one to hit check out if I wanted to see what all the hype was about. After all, it seemed perfect on the website, and the reviews corroborated my hunch, so how big a risk could it really be?
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Almost Never Have to Return Clothes—I Can Tell These Summer Trends Are Winners

As a professional shopper, I have developed a well-trained eye when it comes to being able to quickly scan the store racks or, in this case, scroll through the best online stores for the standout pieces of the season. Because of this, my return rate is pretty low unless I'm ordering multiple sizes to find the best fit. The summer trends are aplenty this year, which means I have many more tabs open than usual at the moment, and that's saying a lot.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Get Excited When I Find Cute Clothes for Under $50—These Items Are Fantastic

Yes, the title above is very much on point. I get very excited when I’m doing clothing research and uncover amazing items for under $50. It’s very thrilling finding a special piece that looks expensive, but doesn’t have that super expensive price tag. On that note, I thought I’d take some time to showcase a range of the under-$50 items I recently noticed that I think will pique your interest.
whowhatwear

Fashion People Are Going to Freak Out Over This $38 Accessory

One of the most enduring accessory trends of the past several seasons is undoubtedly baseball caps. They add a cool, effortless, sporty touch to any outfit and I personally think they look good on everyone. I suppose this explains why I own more of them than one person really needs, but there's no harm in that. And I'm happy to say that I'm about to add another one to my collection.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Made a Shopping List of 30 Pieces All the Cool Fashion People Are Wearing RN

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. As a fashion editor, I’m constantly keeping an eye on what all the cool insiders are wearing. From Instagram to street style snaps to celeb looks and what I’m seeing people wear IRL, I’m always taking screenshots and making mental notes about the pieces that are having a moment. As we head into summer, there are some cool items that are already in heavy rotation and others that are just starting to bubble up that will be season-defining.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Love Summer Fashion—These 30 Items Are in My Cart RN

I can't get enough of summer fashion. I love everything about it. From fun, stylish swimwear to romantic, pretty dresses and sandals, summer fashion is definitely my favorite. I know many fashion-people love fall fashion and highly anticipate the weather cooling off, and while I know I sit in the minority, I'm just a summer-fashion type of girl.
whowhatwear

My 62-Year-Old Mom Asked for Shopping Advice—I Approved These Nordstrom Items

My mom and I talk about fashion quite often. I've actually featured some of her favorite items before. For reference, she's 62 (age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, but I'm always interested in her experienced sartorial point of view), lives in the Midwest, and has a style that's classic with a twist. She also loves shopping at Nordstrom and considers it to be one of her go-to stores.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Dialed Up Gen Z to Figure Out Which Y2K Trends Are Overrated and Which to Buy

The resurgence of Y2K-inspired fashion has been going on for quite some time. The beginning of this seems to be marked by the early 2020 days. As people flocked to TikTok to keep themselves entertained during the lockdown, Gen Z suddenly had the microphone and began calling the shots as to what would be trending. As a member of Gen Z myself, I remember being way too young to dabble with trends like low-rise jeans and barely there butterfly tops but loved watching young adults flaunt them. So collectively we decided to have our turn at those early 2000s trends.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy