Kentucky State

OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Drug & Firearm Charges: Report

By Erika Marie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven't heard much from OJ Da Juiceman lately, but a local news station in Kentucky shared that the rapper ended up on the wrong side of the law. The East Atlanta icon rose to fame in the early 2000s alongside his longtime friend Gucci Mane, and the pair repeatedly...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Oj Da Juiceman
Person
Gucci Mane
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Who Was Allegedly With Kevin Samuels The Night He Died Speaks Out

On May 5, it was confirmed that the social media personality, Kevin Samuels, had passed away. Initially, his cause of death was unknown, but Atlanta Police issued a statement on what happened. They explained that they received a call claiming that a man had collapsed in his home. Once first...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
hotnewhiphop.com

Adreian Payne Was Reportedly Shot And Killed: Details

Adreian Payne tragically passed away this morning at the age of 31. This news came as a big shock to the NBA community, especially those he got to play basketball with. At the time of his passing, it seemed as though there was no cause of death. Now, however, some truly harrowing news has been reported by TMZ.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

CeeLo Green Admits To Robbing People Before Fame, Was Confronted By Victims

Those "before they were famous" stories often consist of tales connected to what random jobs celebrities held prior to becoming stars. However, for some, the way they made money was scamming, stealing, or engaging in some other nefarious activity, and such was the case for CeeLo Green. The famed musician recently discussed those days in his youth when he would rob people—and after he became famous, some of his victims approached him to remind him that he stole from them.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Chyna Under Investigation For Battery Following Alleged Assault: Report

Just as one legal battle concludes, another is introduced for Blac Chyna. For weeks, her trial against the Kardashian-Jenners sent shockwaves as testimony about alleged fights, strangulation, and gun-wielding was shared. Chyna accused the famous family of getting in the way of Rob & Chyna Season 2 on the E! network, thus stopping her from earning a lucrative income. A jury would rule in favor of the Kardashian-Jenners, but Chyna reportedly has plans to file an appeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA

