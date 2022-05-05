ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marsh River at Shelly. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Iron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Morton, Seward, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues This Monday Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064...065 066...074...075...076...077...078...079...080...081...084...085 086...087...088...089 AND 090 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075...084...085 AND 086 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens and Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE FOR MONDAY .A surface low will increase southwest winds this afternoon areawide. The windy conditions, extremely low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon. Min RH values will dip into the single digits during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will diminish after sunset this evening. Critical conditions are expected to return Wednesday afternoon for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zones 110 & 111). RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...South-central New Mexico and far west Texas. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Overall wind speeds have begun to decrease so the advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Sherburne; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Mille Lacs, southeastern Benton, northwestern Sherburne and east central Stearns Counties through 445 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clear Lake, or 12 miles southeast of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Foreston and Milaca. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 172 and 178. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 182 and 192. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 176 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE FOR MONDAY .A surface low will increase southwest winds this afternoon areawide. The windy conditions, extremely low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon. Min RH values will dip into the single digits during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will diminish after sunset this evening. Critical conditions are expected to return Wednesday afternoon for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zones 110 & 111). RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110 AND 111... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110 AND 111 * AFFECTED AREA...Southwestern New Mexico including; the Gila Wilderness, New Mexican Bootheel, Grant county, Luna county, Hidalgo county. * TIMING...Red Flag is valid from 11 AM until 8 PM today. The Fire Weather Watch is valid Wednesday from noon until 8 PM. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Murray, Lincoln, Lyon and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northwestern McKinley County in west central New Mexico Northwestern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Central San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 243 PM MDT, a large area of blowing dust stretched from near Tohatchi northeast across US550 and Blanco Trading Post toward Navajo Dam and Dulce. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind gusts in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 103 and 157. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 57 and 128. Locations impacted include Bloomfield, Aztec, Navajo Dam, Nageezi, El Vado, Lake Valley, Brimhall Nizhoni, Archuleta, Heron Lake State Park and Navajo Lake State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service, or your nearest law enforcement agency, who will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221 through 237, which includes all of south central and southeast Colorado A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 230...233 and 237, which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 231...234...235 and 236, which includes Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa Counties A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221 through 233 and 235, which includes all of the Continental Divide, San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Bent Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 and 235 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232 and 235. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Strong winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours through Wednesday evening. * Relative Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Stafford; Trego Fire Danger Continues This Monday Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064 065...066...074...075...076...077...078...079...080...081...084 085...086...087...088...089 AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego...Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt...Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 42.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.4 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 42.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.4 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and possible damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 PM 4.8 1.9 2.5 6 NONE 10/04 AM 5.4 2.5 3.0 6 MINOR 10/04 PM 5.3 2.4 2.9 6 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.0 2.1 2.6 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 4.8 1.9 2.1 5 NONE 12/06 AM 4.0 1.1 1.5 5 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/04 PM 4.7 2.0 2.8 6-7 MINOR 10/04 AM 5.1 2.4 3.0 6 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.0 2.3 2.9 6 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 2.2 2.8 6 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.6 5 MINOR 12/06 AM 3.9 1.2 1.8 5 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/04 PM 4.8 2.0 2.7 4 MINOR 10/05 AM 5.5 2.7 3.2 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.3 2.5 3.0 3-4 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.1 2.3 2.8 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.5 1.9 3 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 PM 5.3 1.6 2.6 1 NONE 10/03 AM 5.8 2.1 2.9 1 MINOR 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 1-3 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.4 1.7 2.4 1-6 NONE 11/05 PM 5.2 1.5 2.0 6 NONE 12/05 AM 4.2 0.5 1.2 5 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/09 PM 3.5 1.4 1.8 3 MINOR 10/09 AM 3.7 1.6 1.8 2 MODERATE 10/10 PM 3.7 1.6 1.8 2 MODERATE 11/10 AM 4.0 1.9 2.1 2 MODERATE 11/11 PM 4.0 1.9 2.0 2 MODERATE 12/11 AM 3.7 1.6 1.8 2 MODERATE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 AM 3.5 1.5 1.8 2 MINOR 10/12 PM 3.6 1.6 1.8 2 MINOR 11/01 AM 3.6 1.6 1.8 1-2 MINOR 11/01 PM 3.7 1.7 1.9 2 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.0 2.0 2.0 1 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 PM 3.3 1.1 1.8 3 NONE 10/08 AM 3.8 1.6 1.9 2-3 MINOR 10/09 PM 3.4 1.2 1.8 3 NONE 11/09 AM 3.8 1.6 1.9 2 MINOR 11/10 PM 3.6 1.4 1.8 2 MINOR 12/10 AM 3.6 1.4 1.7 2 MINOR
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221 through 237, which includes all of south central and southeast Colorado A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 230...233 and 237, which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 231...234...235 and 236, which includes Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa Counties A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221 through 233 and 235, which includes all of the Continental Divide, San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Bent Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...225...226...227...228...229 AND 230 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...225...226 227...228...229 AND 230 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...225...226...227...228...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...225...226 227...228...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Timing...The strongest winds will occur each afternoon and evening today, tomorrow and again Wednesday. * Relative Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO

