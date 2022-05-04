ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County to Use Rapid DNA-Based Beach Water Testing to Protect Public

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 4 days ago

Source: County of San Diego

San Diego County became the first coastal county in the nation this week to start using a rapid, DNA-based ocean-water testing technology that will produce faster results and earlier warnings to protect beachgoers when bacteria levels reach unhealthy levels in ocean water.

County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas, County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, officials from the County’s public health lab, its Department of Environmental Health and Quality, and others gathered Wednesday morning near the Imperial Beach Pier for the announcement.

Vargas said the County plans to expand its use Thursday of the DNA-based droplet-digital polymerase chain reaction testing technology — ddPCR — to more than 70 miles of shoreline the County regularly samples and tests to protect the public.

The new system will let the County sample beach water in the morning, get results and warn the public by the afternoon instead of the next day.

Officials said the DNA-based system is also more sensitive to bacteria levels than the older method, which required growing bacterial cultures from water samples in petri dishes.

“I’m happy to announce with today’s sampling, San Diego becomes the first coastal county in the nation to implement the ddPCR method for beach water sampling,” Vargas said Wednesday to applause.

“Faster results,” she said, “are going to allow the County to issue or lift beach advisories on the same day samples were collected. And it reduces the time the public could unknowingly be at risk and … when the water is contaminated.”

The County’s Public Health laboratory and the state conducted a side-by-side study of how the DNA testing compared to the petri-dish system in 2019.

The California Department of Public Health gave the new system its final laboratory approval in February, clearing the way for the County to expand its use of the process.

For more information about the County’s beach water quality testing program and check local conditions, visit the County’s “Check In Before You Get In” website at sdbeachinfo.com .

www.sdbeachinfo.com

Source: County of San Diego

The story San Diego County to Use Rapid DNA-Based Beach Water Testing to Protect Public appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Managing Editor .

Comments / 0

Related
The Coronado Times

Islander Track: Cerveny Invite, Crawford Dual, and Frosh-Soph Meet

The Invitational Phase of the track season is over for the Islanders, except for the County Frosh-Soph Invite on April 23rd at Del Norte High School. This is a long-standing meet that accepts only the top 18 or so Freshmen and Sophomores in the county, with the bottom nine competing in the morning heats and the top nine in the afternoon. After the Frosh/Soph meet we have the League Prelims on May 6th, the CIF Prelims on May 14th, and the CIF Finals on May 21st. Also, one cluster meet remains on our schedule with Christian and Crawford this Thursday, May 21st. We have two girls and three boys who qualified for the individual events. Lindsey Balsley is one of the top seeds for the sophomore long jump and sophomore 300-meter hurdles. She also qualified for the fast heat of the 100-hurdles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Real Estate: March 2022 Coronado Market Update

The Coronado real estate market update is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co. To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management services, please visit Coronado Shores Co. […] The story Real Estate: March 2022 Coronado Market Update appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Shores Co..
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Islander Track Teams Prepare for Post Season Competition After Final Cluster Meet & Frosh/Soph Championships

Last Thursday, the Islander track team finished the dual meet season with a cluster meet at Crawford, including Christian and Crawford. Then, on Saturday, we took three qualifiers to the […] The story Islander Track Teams Prepare for Post Season Competition After Final Cluster Meet & Frosh/Soph Championships appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by George Green.
CORONADO, CA
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
The Coronado Times

Safe Harbor Coronado Presents “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety”

In partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival, Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting a screening of the IndieFlix Film, Angst, on April 25th at 6:30 pm at the Coronado High School Theater. Following the screening, stay for a multidisciplinary panel discussion with professionals in the field who will answer questions and speak about their experiences in treating those with anxiety. For more information and ticket purchase go here.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Two Glimpses of a ‘More Than OK’ Coronado

Submitted by Doris Besikof Recently I had two occasions to experience our community. The Flower Show:  Sunday afternoon, it was my honor to demonstrate painting at the Arts Booth. Since […] The story Two Glimpses of a ‘More Than OK’ Coronado appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

4.6 Earthquake in Mexican Waters Felt in Coronado

According to the United States Geological Survey website, a 4.6 earthquake was recorded at 9:30pm (PST) off the coast of Mexico (21km West of El Sauzal, Mexico). It was felt in Coronado and San Diego County. No damage has been reported at this time. Source: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/?extent=25.78011,-120.42114&extent=35.23665,-103.62305. What Are Tsunami Risk...
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Le Parfait Opens at The Ferry Landing

  San Diego-born patisserie and bakery Le Parfait Paris is excited to announce their newest outpost, located in Coronado, opening today, April 12. Known for their award winning desserts, macarons, […] The story Le Parfait Opens at The Ferry Landing appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Testing#Ocean Water#Rapid Dna#Water Quality#Use Rapid#County Public Health
The Coronado Times

Hotel del Coronado Now Accepting Reservations for its New Luxury Hotel, Shore House at The Del

The legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, today announced Shore House at The Del is now accepting reservations in advance of its anticipated September opening. The […] The story Hotel del Coronado Now Accepting Reservations for its New Luxury Hotel, Shore House at The Del appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Hotel del Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

100 Years of the Coronado Flower Show – April 23 & 24

Submitted by the Coronado Floral Association Celebrating 100 years, Coronado Flower Show is this weekend on April 23 & 24. The Coronado Floral Association is asking the community to go […] The story 100 Years of the Coronado Flower Show – April 23 & 24 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Islanders Baseball Goes 3-1 in Lions Tournament

For anyone who has ever had the opportunity to play in, or heard of, the Lions Baseball Tournament, you know it is one of the country’s most challenging prep baseball […] The story Islanders Baseball Goes 3-1 in Lions Tournament appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Clark Fahrenthold.
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Coronado Times

Danielle Rossetto Named New Destination Sales Director for Discover Coronado

Following an extensive search, Danielle Rossetto has been named destination sales director for Discover Coronado, the city’s official destination marketing organization. According to Todd Little, executive director of Discover Coronado, […] The story Danielle Rossetto Named New Destination Sales Director for Discover Coronado appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Spring Bike Rodeos: Learning How to Ride for Safety

In partnership with the City of Coronado, San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, Coronado MainStreet, and Coronado Mobility Commission, the Coronado Unified School District recently offered three Spring Bike Rodeos for […] The story Spring Bike Rodeos: Learning How to Ride for Safety appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Bella Villarin.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Lamb’s “Million Dollar Quartet” Blazes as Memorable Experience

If you don’t read the rest of this, know this: Go see it. Since moving to Coronado I haven’t had the pleasure of a Lamb’s Players Theatre production. We got comfortable in our seats and reviewed the playbill inside the beautiful building with the intimate space and a charming, detailed set. The announcements were made and the lights went down to soon come up — surprising me with the cast quickly on stage and in position. I was immediately delighted and sucked back into the pure joy of community theatre-going.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Youth Character Illustration Class Begins April 27

Learn character illustration from the former Art Director of Design for Custom Comics – a part of DC Comics. This class is designed for youth to learn the fundamental techniques […] The story Youth Character Illustration Class Begins April 27 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Open Hip-Hop Class for Ages 5 to 8

Your child will pick up some of the hottest popular dance moves by taking Open Hip-Hop Class on Tuesdays at 5 pm. Skill level ranges from beginner to experienced. Your […] The story Open Hip-Hop Class for Ages 5 to 8 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
346
Followers
403
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy