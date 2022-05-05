ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California inmate killed at prison south of San Francisco

By Associated Press
California officials say an inmate has been killed in an assault at a state prison south of San Francisco.

Edgar Delgado died Tuesday evening after he was attacked by another inmate armed with a homemade weapon in a maximum security exercise yard at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad.

Authorities say they’re treating it as a homicide and didn’t release the other inmate’s name, citing the investigation.

Delgado had been serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole since 2008 for Los Angeles County convictions including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer or firefighter with a firearm.

