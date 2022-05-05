Red Cross opens shelter at Seminole State College following destructive tornado

SEMINOLE, Okla. — U.S. Sen. James Lankford was on the ground and in the air, getting a firsthand look at the area hit by two devastating tornadoes Wednesday night. Sky 5 Pilot Chase Rutledge took the senator up to see the full scope of the damage. Lankford also served meals with a nonprofit. During his flight in Sky 5, Lankford spoke about how being able to see all the damage at once really drove home what residents went through earlier this week.

SEMINOLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO