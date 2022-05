Joe Foley, an off-ice official, was injured during Game 3 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series in Boston on Friday when a panel of glass fell on him. The Bruins were leading the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-1, in the second period when fans began repeatedly banging on the glass until it dislodged to land on the penalty-box attendant. Foley slumped immediately to the ground, appearing to be knocked out cold.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO