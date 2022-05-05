ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World's First Space Hotel Confirmed To Open in 2025

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orbital Assembly Corporation announced earlier this week that the Voyager Station, a luxury space hotel, will now be opening in 2025. Last year, the company shared that the hotel would be operational by 2027. Now ahead of schedule,...

hypebae.com

#Space Station#Voyager#Artificial Gravity#The Pioneer Station#Cnn Travel#Pioneer
