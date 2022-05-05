The World's First Space Hotel Confirmed To Open in 2025

Click here to read the full article. It has been about five years since Piaget had a store on Rodeo Drive. But the luxury watch and jewelry brand based in Geneva is back on the high-end Beverly Hills shopping street with a recently opened boutique. Piaget’s chief executive officer, Benjamin Comar, was in town for the opening of the outpost, located at 465 North Rodeo Drive, across the street from the Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani stores.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Piaget, which...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO