Chicago, IL

White Sox sweep series with Cubs

By Scott Leber
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) — Lucas Giolito struck out 10, Luis Robert made a game-saving catch and Matt Foster worked out of a major jam as the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Wrigley Field Wednesday night.

José Abreu and Leury García homered for the White Sox, who overcame an early 3-1 deficit. Giolito reached double digits in strikeouts for the 14th time since joining the White Sox in 2017. He allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings, including home runs by Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom in the second.

The Cubs got homeruns from Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom. Cubs’ starter Kyle Hendricks gave up seen hits and all four White Sox runs in 5.2 innings of work.

The White Sox sweep the brief two-game series. The team teams will play two more games at Guaranteed Rate Field at the end of this month.

