Abby Siemonsma-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

It’s time to vote for the 910Preps Athlete of the Week.
Coaches and athletic directors can nominate a player for athlete of the week by sending nominations to rbaxley@fayobserver.com by noon Sunday. Include the player's name, year in school, accomplishments for the week and a head shot.
It’s time to honor a couple of Watertown High School athletes in the Public Opinion’s list of top area high school performers for the week of May 2-8.
Leading the list of honorees this week are Owen Spartz of the Arrow boys’ track and field squad and Riley Zebroski of the Arrow girls’...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sioux City Bandits won again on Saturday to move their record to 6-0 after a 42-35 win over Wyoming. The Bandits led 27-21 at the half. The Bandits scored 15 points in the second half. Sioux City will stay on the road next weekend against...
ELK POINT, S.D. -- The weather, as you know, hasn’t exactly been conducive for golf thus far this spring. However, that didn’t stop the Elk Point Early Bird from commencing Saturday at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. Matt Young, a former Morningside University golfer, battled windy conditions...
Saturday concluded one of the busiest two day stretches of track that’ll happen all year outside of the state meet. The Howard Wood Relays played out in Sioux Falls with teams across North and South Dakota competing. Meanwhile, several Class B meets came to a conclusion in North Dakota. Howard Wood Relays ND winners:Boys 4x100M […]
