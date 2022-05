From asparagus and a honey festival to carnival rides and bounce houses, garden tours and punk rock, here is a list of happenings this weekend across Northern California. The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival returns to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. From fried asparagus to asparagus ice cream and many other dishes, to carnival rides and a hole-in-one golf chipping contest and monster truck rides, there are a lot of activities planned. Learn more here.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO