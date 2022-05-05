ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 5 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought another 5.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, boosting its stake in the oil company to about 15.2%.

The purchases were made on Monday and Tuesday and cost about $336 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night.

Following the purchases, Berkshire owned about 142.3 million Occidental shares worth approximately $8.8 billion, plus $10 billion of preferred stock it acquired in 2019 to help finance Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Berkshire also has warrants to buy an additional $5 billion of Occidental shares at a slight discount to their Wednesday closing price of $61.57.

Occidental’s share price has more than doubled this year, benefiting from Berkshire’s purchases and rising oil prices, which got a further boost after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Berkshire has been on a spending spree in 2022.

It spent $51.1 billion on equities in the first quarter, including by increasing its stake in oil company Chevron Corp to $25.9 billion.

Berkshire has also this year announced large investments in video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc and computer and printer maker HP Inc, and a planned $11.6 billion purchase of insurance company Alleghany Corp.

Reuters

Egan-Jones backs 4 of Macellum's dissident board director candidates at Kohl's

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommended that Kohl Corp shareholders elect four of the 10 board nominees nominated by activist investment firm Macellum Advisors as the department store considers selling itself. Egan-Jones said shareholders should back Jeffrey Kantor, Pamela Edwards, Francis Ken Duane and Jonathan...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bitcoin falls 7.8% to $31,333

(Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 7.81% to $31,333.41 at 20:03 GMT on Monday, losing $2,655.98 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 35% from the year’s high of $48,234 on March 28. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, fell 9.02%...
MARKETS
Reuters

Stocks slide on growth fears, oil tumbles

NEW YORK May 9 (Reuters) - Stock indexes around the world fell sharply on Monday and the dollar reversed course after hitting a two-decade high while oil prices sank as concerns about slowing growth and a tightened lockdown in Shanghai pushed investors toward safer bets. Oil prices tumbled almost 6%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

