A man and woman were each robbed of their expensive watches around 1 a.m. Saturday night in West Hollywood, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The pair were arguing in their car in a parking lot near 8800 Sunset Blvd. when a Rolls Royce approached them. Four to six black men allegedly got out of the vehicle and physically assaulted the pair before fleeing with their watches, a Michael Kors worth $1,000 and a Rolex worth $18,000.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO