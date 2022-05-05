ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman killed in River Blvd shooting; 2 in custody: KCSO

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sd0IM_0fTUXjeL00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has died after she was shot Wednesday evening in northeast Bakersfield and two suspected shooters have been taken into custody, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency crews were called to River Boulevard and Water Street just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, deputies said. She was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and died during surgery, a KCSO spokesperson said late Wednesday.

Man armed with machete now in custody

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Deputies were able to locate suspects and a vehicle described by witnesses as involved in the shooting nearby in the 1700 block of Oregon Street. A man and a woman were taken into custody in connection to the deadly shooting.

The sheriff’s office identified the pair of suspected shooters as Erica Gonzalez, 25, and Joseph Barker, 20. Deputies said they located at least two firearms during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
KGET

Man gets life without parole for 2019 gang murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield gang member was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2019 shooting that killed one man and injured another. Israel Chuca, 22, was found guilty in February of murder and attempted murder. He was on probation at the time of the shooting that […]
KGET

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in shooting in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon–in this case, a gun–on the 8600 block of Avila Street. At around 11:23 p.m., officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jarvis Keith Naff Jr., 26, was pronounced dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Violent Crime#Kern Medical#The Kern County Coroner#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Hwy 58 reopens following a deadly shooting

Officials confirmed Highway 58 opened back up at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. They still do not have positive identification on any suspects in the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 58 remains closed following a shooting that left a person dead Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to eastbound lanes of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man identified in fatal Hwy 99 crash

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified on of the two people killed in a crash on Highway 99 north of Highway 46 in April. Francisco Javier Camarena, 24, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck around 2:23 a.m. on April 24, according to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man arrested twice in 2 days takes plea deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested, released and the next day led police on a chaotic chase where he drove on the wrong side of the road and damaged property has taken a plea deal. Fabian Rodriguez on Thursday pleaded no contest to felony charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman dies after accident on North Chester Ave in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
OILDALE, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
KGET

Woman, 77, sentenced for killing lifelong friend at retirement home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They spent decades together, forging an extraordinary bond. Like many, they needed help as they got older. They moved into a retirement home together. But after a car crash badly injured Winnie Smith, leaving her depressed and in pain, her lifelong companion faced a terrible decision. Smith asked Sandra Bonertz to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identify man stabbed to death at Planz Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was stabbed to death on April 21 in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park at about 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Daniel Roy Jones, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy