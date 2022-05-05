Woman killed in River Blvd shooting; 2 in custody: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has died after she was shot Wednesday evening in northeast Bakersfield and two suspected shooters have been taken into custody, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency crews were called to River Boulevard and Water Street just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, deputies said. She was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and died during surgery, a KCSO spokesperson said late Wednesday.

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Deputies were able to locate suspects and a vehicle described by witnesses as involved in the shooting nearby in the 1700 block of Oregon Street. A man and a woman were taken into custody in connection to the deadly shooting.

The sheriff’s office identified the pair of suspected shooters as Erica Gonzalez, 25, and Joseph Barker, 20. Deputies said they located at least two firearms during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

