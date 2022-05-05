ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene Gives 2022 results: Camp Able named top earner

By Noah McKinney
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the last dollar counted, Abilene Gives 2022 has come to a close. Out of a record number of participating 160 nonprofit organizations, Camp Able took home this year’s top earner spot- for the second time in a row .

With more than $120,000 raised for its cause, Camp Able board member, Cary Corthron, said he was moved by the community’s involvement.

“It’s just incredible to see the support from this community, but I’m not surprised,” Corthron said. “Abilene is full of loving and giving, generous people.”

Local businesses prep for visitors for graduations, Western Heritage Classic

Camp Able, based in Buffalo Gap, provides equine therapy and skills-based training to people with disabilities. The organization also provides sanctuary to unwanted or neglected horses.

Funds raised for Camp Able will go towards providing equine therapy for their many clients free of charge, according to Corthron, as well as caring for the 60 horses they rescue and house.

“It’s fun to be that top number, but we have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the growth of Abilene Gives,” Corthron added.

While the Community Foundation of Abilene didn’t quite reach its goal of $2 Million, the foundation was able to raise more than $1.7 million. Foundation President and CEO, Katie Alford, called the event a victory in and of itself.

Abilene Gives 2022 underway midnight Tuesday

“With gas prices high, with inflation, with interest rates rising… We feel like people really stepped up and probably stretched themselves maybe even more than last year,” Alford said.

The benefit for Big Country nonprofits doesn’t end in a dollar amount alone, though. This event, since 2017, has become a showcase of charitable causes and an entry point for new nonprofits.

“It allows those non-profits to really strategize– to really get that story out,” Alford explained. “Because that’s what donors give to- is the ‘why.'”

