Clarksburg hosts comprehensive plan workshop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg is hosting a series of meetings with the community to get their input on the comprehensive plan.

Wednesday night’s meeting was held at North View Elementary where residents from Heartland, Stealey and Adamston, as well as North View, wrote down what was good in the communities and what needed improvement regarding land use, transportation, housing, recreation, historic preservation, and economic development over the next 10-years. All the comments will be grouped into categories and summarized to understand community trends and topics of importance.

“This round is all about listening and gathering input from residents. The next round will be us providing potential solutions or ideas for how we can address some of the challenges that were brought up,” said Christian Umbach, a Community Planner and Urban Designer with Environmental Planning and Design.

Furthering the discussion, the next meeting will be held in front of the Municipal Building downtown on Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to discuss Glen Elk and Downtown neighborhoods.

The West Virginia State Code requires a Comprehensive Plan to be updated every ten years. A Comprehensive Plan is a public process that provides the community an opportunity to explore and guide development to meet the future needs of their communities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.