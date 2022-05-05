ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters’ Unsubscribed Opens Store in New York City

By Kellie Ell
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiiYS_0fTURl3h00

Click here to read the full article.

Unsubscribed is moving to Manhattan.

The slow retail brand — part of the American Eagle Outfitters family — is opening its first retail store in New York City on Thursday.

More from WWD

“New York City is a flagship destination and we just found this stellar location,” Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of AE, Aerie and Unsubscribed, told WWD . “We knew that the product categories were right in the mix and the concept was right for this location. And we believe that there is still a demand for customers and experiences. There’s no question in my mind that there are still consumers out there who still want a beautiful retail experience and a shopping experience. And that’s what Unsubscribed is here to do. We want to please our customers who come into our brand.

“It’s a perfect little gem,” continued Foyle, who will be on location Thursday morning at 1190 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for the grand opening. “I cannot wait to cut the ribbon.”

The 1,300-square-foot space has Bespoke Patina mirrors, brass chandeliers, a vintage-inspired checkered floor board, grass cloth wallpaper, marble tabletops and pops of color amid clay tiles and wood tables, all to invoke a feeling of shopping in old New York .

“And there are some cute little nods to New York City and that location,” Foyle said, although she declined to say what. “You’ll see. I just can’t share everything [before the opening].”

This is in fact part of Unsubscribed’s ethos. Each of the brand’s five locations — starting with East Hampton, N.Y., which opened in summer 2020, followed by Palm Beach, Fla., Westport, Conn., Greenwich, Conn. and now New York City — includes an assortment specific to that area, such as items by local artisans.

“Every store feels different; each store feels defined by the location,” Foyle explained. “But we’ll always have some of our signature collection, because we believe to build a brand properly we always need signature categories, such as our washable silks and recycled cashmere.

“But our concept in Unsubscribed — while we love the build-outs and we love the fixtures and we love the beauty of the spaces — we really want the product to sing,” she continued. “We want to make sure that when you enter our stores you see the product first. And then comes the beauty of the atmosphere.”

That product is what Foyle describes as “slow fashion ” — or the opposite of fast fashion. Products that last longer and place greater emphasis on the production process. To do this, the brand, which launched an e-commerce site last August, slowed down its deliveries to seasonal, rather than monthly, which helps reduce its carbon footprint. Unsubscribed also tries to carry products that include some element of sustainability .

“By no means are we 100 percent sustainable. But we have our eyes on that target,” Foyle said. “Certainly, there is a lot of mention about ESG and sustainability . It’s a big conversation in retail today and we believe this brand can participate. We love this concept of slow retail, not doing everything fast and furious. So certainly Unsubscribed is an avenue to do so and a brand that allows us to test and scale.

“This is a little bit of a higher-end concept for our portfolio,” she said, adding that Unsubscribed’s core demographic is slightly older (partially because of the elevated price points) than that of the AE, Aerie, Todd Snyder and Offline brands, which tend to attract the Gen Z and Millennial crowds. “But because it’s a smaller operation, we can take some risks and learn. And when we learn from this smaller concept, we can apply it to our bigger brands.”

Foyle wouldn’t divulge details regarding the brand’s financials, but did say she’s pleased with the results thus far. “We wouldn’t be opening up [a store on] Madison Avenue if we didn’t like what we saw.”

She added that Unsubscribed may expand with more stores in the future, but for now will concentrate on the current fleet.

“We’re going to grow at a very slow and steady pace. We want to learn with these five stores as of right now,” Foyle said. “The beauty of this is that it’s a small concept, so we’re very flexible. We’re always open to new ideas and new spaces. Certainly, there’s opportunity to grow the digital channel. But right now we’re really focused on stores and engaging new customers and just delighting them every day.”

Comments / 2

Related
WWD

Fellow Barber to Open First Flagship at Hudson Yards

Click here to read the full article. Fellow Barber is heading uptown. The men’s grooming brand with 11 barbershops in New York City and California is opening its first flagship at Hudson Yards at the former Sally Hershberger salon, marking as Hudson Yards’ first dedicated barbershop.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewInside Chanel's After Party in Monaco Fellow Barber founder Sam Buffa designed the 12th Fellow Barber location to channel the ’50s and ’60s Mad Men era, but for modern times. He said the location is Fellow Barber’s sleekest shop with clean lines and a modern aesthetic. Some details...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Durand Guion to Exit Macy’s, Join Fair Harbor

Click here to read the full article. The pandemic has caused scores of people to reexamine their lives and careers, and long-tenured Macy’s executive Durand Guion is one of them. So after more than 30 years at Macy’s, the vice president of the store’s fashion office will exit his position Friday, WWD has learned. On May 16, he will join Fair Harbor, a growing sustainable swimwear brand, in the newly created role of senior vice president and creative director.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019Executives Tackle What's in Store at Global Retailing ConferenceSean Combs Shows His Sophisticated Side with the Sean John Fragrance He...
BUSINESS
WWD

Equinox Sky-High Yoga Returns to the Edge of New York City

Click here to read the full article. Sky-High Yoga is back.  Just in time for the return of warm weather, Equinox x Sky-High Yoga has returned to the Edge of New York City. As the sun rises, a few dozen yogis and dedicated morning people will be able to stretch their limits while 1,100 feet above Manhattan’s Hudson Yards— on the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere — for the third year in a row. More from WWDThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Fried Rice Converts NYC Pop-up to Flagship

Click here to read the full article. Genderless fashion label Fried Rice is planting its retail roots in New York City. The brand had been operating a location in NoLIta at 239 Mulberry Street since last fall and this week revealed that the 600-square-foot location will remain as their permanent store.More from WWDInside Chanel's After Party in MonacoPaco Rabanne Resort Collection 2023Kotn RTW Spring 2022 “We are excited to open our flagship store right in the heart of our own vibrant, inspiring creative community, which also happens to be at the epicenter of so much of New York City’s artistic cultural history,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Greenwich, NY
City
Westport, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Eve Jobs Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her First Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Making her Met Gala debut on Monday night was budding fashion starlet Eve Jobs, a model, equestrian and the daughter of Steve Jobs. The DNA model, 23, takes WWD behind the scenes of the calm before the storm of her big night, dressed in Louis Vuitton.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend MORE FROM THE MET GALA 2022: Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo Inside the Mark Hotel, Where Many Met Gala Attendees Began Their Night On the Met Gala After-party Circuit, SZA Performs at Instagram’s Bash Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala Blake Lively Celebrates New York Landmarks With Met Gala Look Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Chopard Taps Julia Roberts, Alberta Ferretti’s Top Award, Kim Loves Marilyn Again

Click here to read the full article. THE GODMOTHER: Shoes or not, Julia Roberts will be back for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star and Chopard “ambassadress” has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard, an accolade distinguishing two talents that had a successful debut. Roberts, who famously considered an emerald-adorned Chopard necklace to trump the festival’s stringent rule to wear heels on the 2016 Cannes red carpet, succeeds Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron as presenter of the trophy.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Top Searched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Eagle#Ae#Unsubscribed
WWD

How to Shave Your Legs for Smooth, Silky Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. We often associate leg shaving woes with beginners, but shaving your legs can be filled with issues no matter how long you’ve been at it. Ingrown hairs, nicks, and razor burn are common, even if you’ve been shaving for decades. “It has always amazed me that men get a lesson in shaving and women are handed a razor and essentially told ‘good luck’,” says Karen Young, founder and CEO of ethical hair-removal brand,...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Moore From L.A.: Fashion Sprouts at Hall of Flowers Cannabis Trade Show in Palm Springs Area

Click here to read the full article. Two trade shows arrived in the Palm Springs, Calif., area last week — FashionGo’s apparel showcase, and the Hall of Flowers cannabis event. Guess which one had all the buzz?More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Even the women working the FashionGo registration booth Thursday morning at the Palm Springs Convention Center had FOMO. “We hear they are shuttling people in from all over and traffic is backed up on the 111 [freeway],” they said of Hall of Flowers. Inside...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WWD

How Much Should Beauty Companies Rely on China to Generate Growth?

Click here to read the full article. Beauty companies may need to evaluate their reliance on China as a hyper growth market. For the past few years, many major beauty conglomerates have relied on China’s booming beauty market to drive sales, relying on increases there to offset slowdowns in other geographic regions, including Europe and the U.S.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Year of Tiger Chinese New Year Campaigns Sales in China have more than made up the difference. In 2020, retail beauty sales there were more than $75 billion, according to Euromonitor,...
RETAIL
WWD

Chatting With Jennifer Bandier, Chief Brand Officer of Bandier

Click here to read the full article. Eight years into launching Bandier, the multichannel platform for the active woman, Jennifer Bandier, chief brand officer, continues to expand her reach. The retailer, which has six freestanding stores, e-commerce and a wholesale business with retailers such as Shopbop, Revolve and Net-a-porter, will introduce tennis and golf apparel this month under private label, as well as a third collaboration with New Balance. The New Balance collaboration, which is inspired by a vintage ad that read “Women are Different,” includes 12 styles. Under its private label called All Access, Bandier will serve up a tennis collection...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Jonathan Cohen Opens First Pop-up on Madison Avenue

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Cohen is testing out life as a retailer, opening his namesake brand’s first stand-alone pop-up store at 833 Madison Avenue. The bi-level, 1,700-square-foot store offers pieces from the spring collection, first delivery of the fall 2022 collection and exclusive one-of-a-kind pieces from The Studio, including the return of men’s shirting. In addition, an assortment of merchandise from friends of the brand is being featured in the store and available for purchase including Aera shoes, SUD Aromas of The Cote D’Azur candles, Seven Cedars homeware, a selection of Dempsey & Carroll stationery, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Round Two for Piaget on Rodeo Drive

Click here to read the full article. It has been about five years since Piaget had a store on Rodeo Drive. But the luxury watch and jewelry brand based in Geneva is back on the high-end Beverly Hills shopping street with a recently opened boutique. Piaget’s chief executive officer, Benjamin Comar, was in town for the opening of the outpost, located at 465 North Rodeo Drive, across the street from the Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani stores.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Piaget, which...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

How Neiman Marcus Group Is Leveraging Partnerships for Greater ESG Impact

Click here to read the full article. Fresh with new and ambitious goals, Neiman Marcus Group intends to make an impact on environmental issues across its entire value chain. During the FMG Sustainability Forum, Amanda Martin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at Neiman Marcus Group, said setting the company’s ESG goals required a lot of teamwork, both in recruiting experts and forming new partnerships. More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Considering NMG does not manufacture the majority of the product it sells, Martin said the company recognizes the place it needs to...
SOFTWARE
WWD

Kim Kardashian Wears Second Marilyn Monroe Dress Following Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is continuing her homage to Marilyn Monroe in another standout fashion moment. The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself wearing the vintage Norman Norell green sequined dress Monroe wore at the 1962 Golden Globe Awards, where she received the Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite. Kardashian is seen posing in the vintage dress in a hotel room, holding Monroe’s actual Golden Globe Award.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Met Store Celebrates ‘The Heirloom Project’ With a Focus on Artisans

Click here to read the full article. ARTFULLY MADE: To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the Met Store is touting artisans and age-old craftsmanship techniques through “The Heirloom Project.” After a sampling of the collection debuted last year, the just-released assortment highlights a broader range of designs from more diverse makers. The development of the program was put in motion in spring 2021 and table linens from AlNour were initially offered. Madeline Weinrib serves as creative director for the project.More from WWDMet Costume Institute Exhibits 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' for 75th...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Miranda Kerr Talks Sustainability, Making Kora Organics Climate Neutral Certified

Click here to read the full article. Kora Organics is now climate neutral certified, and founder Miranda Kerr is taking the mission to make a cleaner beauty brand seriously. “I really try to be conscious about everything that we’re doing, from the ingredients to the manufacturing to sustainability,” said Kerr, also the chief executive officer of Kora Organics, at the 2022 Fairchild Media Sustainability Forum.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Working with organization Climate Neutral, the beauty brand measured and offset its carbon footprint for...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Fashion and Art Meet for Luxury Swimwear Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. French luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin and contemporary art Swiss publishing house JRP Editions are pooling their resources for a museum-ready swimwear collection.  “Bringing art to the beach has always been the dream,” said Roland Herlory, chief executive officer of Vilebrequin, which is part of the G-III Apparel Group. “This long-term collaboration with JRP Editions will push our artistry to new places over the coming seasons.”More from WWDInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & WirthInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition at Library Street CollectiveA Close Look at 'Bottega Green' That includes the original...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy