Portland, OR

Man tried to set fire at Muslim Community Center of Portland, police say

 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are looking for tips after a man tried to set fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland's building in North Portland on Tuesday evening. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the case is being investigated as an arson and possible bias crime....

