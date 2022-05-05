ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herculaneum, MO

Arhmad Branch-Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week

(Festus) Our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week is Arhmad Branch of the Festus Tigers boys basketball team. Branch led Festus to victories in the first two games of the season, 60-40 over Northwest and 59-52 over the Central Rebels. Branch scored 20 with four assists and four steals against the Lions and 26 against Central with seven steals. Festus coach Jason Therell says Branch has started the season in high gear…
FARMINGTON, MO
Farmington’s Sherrill Signs with MAC Softball

(Farmington) Farmington senior Olivia Sherrill signed to play college softball for Mineral Area College. Sherrill says she’s always loved softball…. Olivia hit .294 for Farmington this year and looks to translate as a second baseman for the Cardinals…. She says academics played a big role in her college choice…
FARMINGTON, MO
Celeste Sansegraw Runs Onto The Regional Radio Dream Team

(Potosi) Celeste Sansegraw of the Potosi Trojans was voted onto the Regional Radio Dream Team for Girls Cross Country. A stellar season for Sansegraw culminated in an all-state finish at the Class 3 state championships in a time of 20 minutes four seconds. Sansegraw hoped her performance this year was...
POTOSI, MO
Central Two Way Lineman Callaway on Dream Team

(Park Hills) Sammy Callaway was a two way lineman for the Central Rebel football team that went to the Class Three quarterfinals and 11-2 overall. Coach Kory Schweiss called the Dream Teamer the best blocker for a squad that averaged over 40 points per game. Sammy says the lineman aren’t forgotten when the team has success…
PARK HILLS, MO
Alyssa Glanzer Scores A Vote Onto The Tennis Dream Team

(Arcadia Valley) Alyssa Glanzer of Arcadia Valley was voted onto the Regional Radio Dream Team for Girls Tennis. Alyssa and her doubles partner, Elena Lara, finished in 2nd place at the Missouri state doubles championships. Glanzer says she appreciates the recognition from the other area coaches. Glanzer and Lara had...
ARCADIA, MO
Central’s Stewart Earns Dream Team Spot

(Park Hills) Triston Stewart was a key component for the quarterfinal Central Rebel football team this year. The coaches took notice, voting Stewart onto the Regional Radio Dream Team. Stewart played offensive line and defensive line to start the year, but when he shifted to linebacker, coach Kory Schweiss says the defense clicked into place…
PARK HILLS, MO
Festus Tiger Ian Schram Selected to J-98 Cross Country Dream Team

(FESTUS) Ian Schram of the Festus High School cross country team says finishing second individually at the Class 4 Championship and Festsus finishing second in the state overall was an experience he will remember. Adding to his list of accomplishments this season, Schram was recently voted onto the Regional Radio Dream Team for Cross Country. Schram says this years’ state race with his teammates is among his favorite moments.
FESTUS, MO
Hillsboro American Legion Baseball Adult Prom

(HILLSBORO) The Hillsboro American Legion baseball program, “The Prospects”, has a unique fundraiser planned for the evening of Saturday March 18th. The organization will host an adult prom to help raise funds for the baseball program according to the “Prospects” Vice President Chuck Johnson. The adult...
HILLSBORO, MO
Kathryn Sue Alley — Graveside Service 12/7/22 10 A.M.

Kathryn Sue Alley of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Crystal City, passed away Saturday (12/3), at the age of 77. A graveside service will be held Wednesday (12/7) morning at 10 in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Big Send Off For Big Kev At MAC

(Park Hills) Dixie Kohn Drive on the campus of Mineral Area College in Park Hills was packed with students, staff and community members today to pay tribute to MAC employee Kevin Thurman. Kevin is battling cancer for the second time and is on his way to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for treatment. MAC President Doctor Joe Gilgour says the community really turned out.
PARK HILLS, MO
Sharon Kay Biri – Service 12/7/22 1 p.m.

Sharon Kay Biri of Bonne Terre died Friday at the age of 73. Her funeral service will be Wednesday at one o’clock at the First Freewill Baptist Church in Park Hills. with a burial service to follow at Pine Log Baptist Church in Ste. Genevieve. Visitation is Tuesday at...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Amanda Politte Is The Dream Team Girls Cross Country Coach Of The Year

(Potosi) Amanda Politte, from the Potosi Trojans, was voted as the Regional Radio Dream Team Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year…. Politte had one of her runners voted onto the Dream Team: senior Celeste Sansegraw. Politte has been coaching Sansegraw for a long time. Politte had many people to...
POTOSI, MO
June Sharmaine Laiben — Service 12/8/22 9:30 A.M.

June Sharmaine Laiben of Festus passed away Sunday (12/4), she was 88 years old. The visitation for June Laiben will be Thursday (12/8) morning from 8:30 until the time of the service at 9:30 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
FESTUS, MO
Delmar Besand – Service 12/9/22 10 a.m.

Delmar Besand of Perryville died last Friday at the age of 75. A funeral mass will be held on Friday at ten o’clock at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial with full military honors will be held at the St. Boniface Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation is...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Festive sweater bingo event at Autumn Ridge Residences

(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum will host a festive sweater bingo event on afternoon. Marie Stelling with the Community Relations Director at Autumn Ridge. She says everyone is welcome to attend. My MO Info · KJ120622C. Again, the festive sweater bingo event begins Wednesday afternoon at 1 and...
HERCULANEUM, MO
Tom Elders – Service 12/8/22 1 p.m.

Tom Elders of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 69. A graveside service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO

