(Festus) Our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week is Arhmad Branch of the Festus Tigers boys basketball team. Branch led Festus to victories in the first two games of the season, 60-40 over Northwest and 59-52 over the Central Rebels. Branch scored 20 with four assists and four steals against the Lions and 26 against Central with seven steals. Festus coach Jason Therell says Branch has started the season in high gear…

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO