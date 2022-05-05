ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Payton II Addresses Elbow Injury

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II shares first message post-injury

The Golden State Warriors announced that versatile guard Gary Payton II will miss 3-5 weeks with a fractured elbow. The injury occurred on an unnecessary and dirty foul from Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who was ejected for the play. With the news coming out that Payton would miss extended time, the young guard shared a message on his Instagram story:

If the Golden State Warriors were to make an NBA Finals run, a return for Gary Payton II has not been ruled out, but he will certainly miss the remainder of this series. Payton's absence will certainly be felt, as he had previously done a good job defending Ja Morant, who exploded for 47 points after Payton was removed from the game. Without him, the Warriors will have to find new ways to slow down Morant.

While the news that Payton will miss 3-5 weeks is unfortunate, it is on the shorter end of many of the timetables that were predicted following the initial diagnoses. With the door remaining open for a potential return in the NBA Finals, there remains hope that GP2 will have an opportunity to play again this season. With all of the work that he put in to not only make this roster, but emerge as a key contributor, it would certainly be great to see him back on the floor during these playoffs.

Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Sounds Off On The Jordan Poole Foul On Ja Morant: "I've Been Kissed Harder Than That."

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was put on blast after yesterday's game, drawing criticism from players, fans, and analysts. It all started with a play on Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In a clip that has made its rounds on social media, Poole appears to swipe at Morant's knee -- prompting the Grizzlies star to call him out after the game.
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Wanted To Trade Klay Thompson For James Harden: Sam Presti Rejected The Blockbuster Deal

In the summer of 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder were off on a trip to the NBA Finals. The team lost to the Miami Heat in five games, which featured a stellar group of future Hall of Famers. The group of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka were in their 20s and looked like they could run the table for years to come.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oregonian

Ja Morant, Grizzlies call out Warriors after Memphis star re-injures knee in Game 3 loss to Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO — Now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are calling out the Golden State Warriors for causing unnecessary injury. Morant re-injured his troublesome right knee late in the game when Jordan Poole grabbed it as they fought for a loose ball late in the Warriors’ 142-112 victory that embarrassed the Grizzlies on Saturday night and gave Golden State a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Grizzlies' Bane believes only Steph is better 3-point shooter

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been relatively quiet through the first two games of the second-round NBA playoff series against the Warriors as he plays through a back injury, but his confidence appears to be through the roof. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bane claimed that Steph Curry...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane reacts to painful Ja Morant injury because of Jordan Poole

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is clearly not happy with Jordan Poole’s play that injured the knee of Ja Morant against the Golden State Warriors. Morant was unable to finish Game 3 after he hurt his leg midway through the fourth quarter, eventually forcing him out of the game. Video replays revealed the exact moment and cause of the injury, which showed Poole apparently grabbing Morant’s knee.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interview Former NBA Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers' coaching search is starting to heat up. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the team interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts for the position on Friday. Stotts and the Blazers mutually agreed to part ways last June. Prior to get his exit, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Promises The Philadelphia 76ers Will Beat The Miami Heat In The Next Two Games: "We'll Go Home And Take Care Of Business And Be Back For Game 5."

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in their second-round series. They absolutely need to win their next two games at home to give themselves a good chance of winning the series. Despite their position right now, guard James Harden is confident in the team's chances....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Memphis Reporter Gets Destroyed After Using Racist Comment About Draymond Green: "Draymond Runs His Knuckle-Dragging Open Mouth All Game Long, But Mild-Mannered Kyle Anderson Disputes One Call And Gets Ejected? Next Level Jackassery."

The Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series has been very intense. Both teams have left everything on the court, playing physical, getting some players ejected, and playing mind games even off the court. Game 1 saw Draymond Green ejected after a flagrant foul 2 on Brandon Clarke; Dillon Brooks was ejected...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Steph believes Morant-Poole injury coversation 'total BS'

The conversation surrounding the Ja Morant-Jordan Poole play has just begun, but Steph Curry and the Warriors are already over it. After Poole appeared to grab near Morant's knee in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 142-112 Game 3 win at Chase Center on Saturday night, the conversation has reached a boiling point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
