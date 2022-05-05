ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Have the Ultimate ‘Fairytale’ Proposal in ‘The Kardashians’ Episode 4: Recap

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Kravis proposal episode of Hulu ‘s The Kardashians officially aired on Thursday (May 5), and it was just as magical as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it seem when they announced their engagement back in October 2021.

The fourth episode of the new series opens with the whole KarJenner squad driving up to the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif., where they plan to surprise the happy couple after the big event.

Noticeably missing, however, are Kourtney’s children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, who were with their father, Scott Disick. Kris Jenner opted to not bring the kids to the surprise proposal to not upset Disick and allow Kourtney to tell her children her big news the way she wants to.

When the group gets to Montecito, Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Tristan Thompson and the family’s friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella hang out on the balcony before Jenner gets a text that the proposal is about to happen, right at sunset at 6:16 p.m.

“I feel like I’m living in a fairytale,” Kourtney is heard telling the camera as scenes of the jaw-dropping, red-rose-filled proposal flash on the screen. “I couldn’t have dreamed of anything more perfect. I’ve never in my whole life dreamt of getting married until Travis and until this relationship.”

She added that “the way Travis proposed, it does say a lot about who he is. He’s super romantic. It’s perfect because he did it.”

The newly engaged couple then goes into the hotel, where they’re surprised by the whole family — including Barker’s children — and a stunning dinner display.

In a particularly emotional moment, Kris begins to sob as she hugs and congratulates her eldest daughter. “I’m so happy for my baby, my first-born,” she says through tears. “This makes my heart really full. I’m happy for you. I just can’t be happier than I am right now. The joy that you gave him to do this with you. How much he loves you. I will never get over how sweet he was, and I just want you to know I’m so happy for you. I know how long you waited for this and I love every single moment with you.”

Kris also became misty-eyed as she toasted the couple, sharing that Travis went to the grave of Kourtney’s late father, Robert Kardashian, to ask for his blessing to marry his daughter.

However, Kourtney still has to tell her children about the news. She calls up her daughter, 9-year-old Penelope Disick, who begins to cry and hangs up immediately when her mom told her she was engaged. “Penelope took it hard,” Kourtney tells the camera. “I think it’s a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. You know, is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.

“I think that it’s really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good,” she adds.

Elsewhere in the episode, relationships are both flourishing and withering. Khloe reveals that she has gotten back together with NBA player Thompson following his cheating scandal. “We’re good,” she tells the camera. “We’re actually in a really good place. We got back together. He’s been going to therapy and there’s been a lot of effort on his part.

“When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are,” she adds. “I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

While on a walk with Kim, Khloe asks her sister how her relationship with estranged husband Kanye West is going. Kim responds by saying she hasn’t spoken to him, as he walked out of the SNL set during her monologue.

“He’s upset at the fact that I said the reason I divorced him, used the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce,” she explained. “He was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

“I’ve sat there through so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me, but that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and leave,” she added, to which Khloe replied, “Not just speeches. Strong public stances that may not be your stance but you’re his wife. That’s not fair for you.”

The two end up agreeing that while Ye is “so used to getting everything he wants,” it’s “not going to happen” anymore.

Watch The Kardashians on Hulu here .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Corey Gamble testifies he saw Blac Chyna hit, whip Rob Kardashian

Corey Gamble claims he witnessed Blac Chyna punch Rob Kardashian, whip him with an iPhone cord and threaten to kill the reality TV star during an explosive fight almost six years ago. Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, who testified at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, said it was just after daybreak on Dec. 15, 2016 when he rushed to Kylie Jenner’s house, where Rob and Chyna had been staying, and saw an altercation. When he walked into the home, Gamble claims he saw Chyna, 33, standing by the bedroom with a rod in her hand and Rob, 35, about seven feet away,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Fairytale#Nba#Karjenner#Disick
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy