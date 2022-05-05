Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Have the Ultimate ‘Fairytale’ Proposal in ‘The Kardashians’ Episode 4: Recap

Click here to read the full article.

The Kravis proposal episode of Hulu ‘s The Kardashians officially aired on Thursday (May 5), and it was just as magical as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it seem when they announced their engagement back in October 2021.

The fourth episode of the new series opens with the whole KarJenner squad driving up to the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif., where they plan to surprise the happy couple after the big event.

Noticeably missing, however, are Kourtney’s children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, who were with their father, Scott Disick. Kris Jenner opted to not bring the kids to the surprise proposal to not upset Disick and allow Kourtney to tell her children her big news the way she wants to.

When the group gets to Montecito, Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Tristan Thompson and the family’s friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella hang out on the balcony before Jenner gets a text that the proposal is about to happen, right at sunset at 6:16 p.m.

“I feel like I’m living in a fairytale,” Kourtney is heard telling the camera as scenes of the jaw-dropping, red-rose-filled proposal flash on the screen. “I couldn’t have dreamed of anything more perfect. I’ve never in my whole life dreamt of getting married until Travis and until this relationship.”

She added that “the way Travis proposed, it does say a lot about who he is. He’s super romantic. It’s perfect because he did it.”

The newly engaged couple then goes into the hotel, where they’re surprised by the whole family — including Barker’s children — and a stunning dinner display.

In a particularly emotional moment, Kris begins to sob as she hugs and congratulates her eldest daughter. “I’m so happy for my baby, my first-born,” she says through tears. “This makes my heart really full. I’m happy for you. I just can’t be happier than I am right now. The joy that you gave him to do this with you. How much he loves you. I will never get over how sweet he was, and I just want you to know I’m so happy for you. I know how long you waited for this and I love every single moment with you.”

Kris also became misty-eyed as she toasted the couple, sharing that Travis went to the grave of Kourtney’s late father, Robert Kardashian, to ask for his blessing to marry his daughter.

However, Kourtney still has to tell her children about the news. She calls up her daughter, 9-year-old Penelope Disick, who begins to cry and hangs up immediately when her mom told her she was engaged. “Penelope took it hard,” Kourtney tells the camera. “I think it’s a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. You know, is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.

“I think that it’s really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good,” she adds.

Elsewhere in the episode, relationships are both flourishing and withering. Khloe reveals that she has gotten back together with NBA player Thompson following his cheating scandal. “We’re good,” she tells the camera. “We’re actually in a really good place. We got back together. He’s been going to therapy and there’s been a lot of effort on his part.

“When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are,” she adds. “I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

While on a walk with Kim, Khloe asks her sister how her relationship with estranged husband Kanye West is going. Kim responds by saying she hasn’t spoken to him, as he walked out of the SNL set during her monologue.

“He’s upset at the fact that I said the reason I divorced him, used the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce,” she explained. “He was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

“I’ve sat there through so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me, but that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and leave,” she added, to which Khloe replied, “Not just speeches. Strong public stances that may not be your stance but you’re his wife. That’s not fair for you.”

The two end up agreeing that while Ye is “so used to getting everything he wants,” it’s “not going to happen” anymore.

Watch The Kardashians on Hulu here .