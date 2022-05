Passengers on a Carnival Cruise Ship that docked Tuesday in Seattle say more than 100 people aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19 and that the ship was overwhelmed. Multiple people said they were moved into hotels across the Seattle area to quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Carnival Cruise Line would not confirm how many people tested positive on the ship but said there were a number of positive cases.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO