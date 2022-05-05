Utah’s abortion exception for rape victims requires police report

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s trigger law effectively bans most abortions with a few exceptions. Those exceptions include the safety of the mother, incest, and rape. Under the trigger law, if a woman is raped, she can get an abortion. However, that rape must be reported to law enforcement.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) estimates one in six women are victims of sexual assault, but Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said most never report it.

“We as a society have not made it safe for victims to be able to come forward and communicate what happens to them,” said Gill.

RAINN estimates roughly 69 percent of sexual assault victims do not report it to the police. That statistic has Gill worried about what this could mean for rape victims who become pregnant.

President of Pro-Life Utah, Mary Taylor said she can’t imagine what a victim is going through, but she says abortion isn’t the solution.

“We know of women who have been raped and an abortion is a traumatic and violent procedure,” said Taylor.

Taylor said in the end, it doesn’t matter how the baby came to be, it is still a human being.

“What we really need to do as a society is find ways to support, to comfort in any way that we can, but either way, you are looking at women who are victims. So we need to put an end to women being victims,” said Taylor.

Taylor admitted right now, the support system isn’t there for women, something Gill agrees with, but Gill said this exemption is another hoop a victim has to jump through to take back something that was taken from them.

“This is just going to be an exclamation point of additional trauma to be put on them in this very dire time in their life,” said Gill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.