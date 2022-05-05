Big East Soccer Tournament: Knights erupt in second half; Bulldogs advance

The first-round soccer match between No. 6 Bunn, a two-win team, and No. 3 seed Northern Nash in the Big East Conference Tournament proved to be a tale of two halves.

The Wildcats won the first half, but the Knights emphatically won the second.

Northern Nash erupted for four goals in five minutes and 15 seconds of the second half and eased to a 6-2 win at home on Tuesday.

“I am extremely proud of my girls for battling all night long and showing the kind of heart and guts this team has,” said Northern Nash head coach Cameron Avery, whose squad is now 12-7-1 and will play at No. 2 seed Roanoke Rapids at 6 p.m. tonight in the conference tournament semifinals.

Bunn (2-11 overall) certainly did not look like a team near the bottom of the league standings in the first half Tuesday.

The Knights came out sluggish after a one-hour rain and lightning delay, and Bunn was aggressive on offense from the start.

Alana Mangum scored the first goal for the Wildcats on a shot that bounced off the hands of NN goalie Sidney Sullivan with 33:39 left in the first half. Stephanie Martinez added a goal with 15 minutes left off a free kick to make it 2-0.

Defensively, Bunn blanketed Northern Nash’s top scorer, Charlize Evans whenever the ball was near her, limiting her to very few opportunities.

“(Mangum) was doing a great job in the first half of making runs and moving well without the ball, and we weren’t reacting to her or matching her effort,” Avery said. “Bunn came out ready and did some good things that gave us a problem, so we have to give them credit, too, for playing the way they did.”

The second half, however, was a different story.

Northern came out with an aggressiveness not seen in the first half, particularly on offense.

Sarah Cook passed to Evans for the first goal at 29:30 to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Less than three minutes later, Dulce Escobar assisted Cook on a goal at 26:53 to tie it at 2-all.

But the Knights weren’t done.

Griffin Webb’s left-footed shot found the right side of the net at 26:03 to give the home team the lead, and Evans added her second goal off an assist from Ashleigh Modlin at 24:15.

The Knights then tacked on two more goals in the final seven minutes: Webb’s second unassisted tally made it 5-2 at 6:37, and Antanesha Basemore found the back of the net at 5:19 on an assist from Evans.

“At halftime I told them we have to decide right now how bad we want to move on in this tournament and that will dictate how the next 40 minutes would go,” Avery said. “My girls really responded well and came out much sharper, more aggressive and hungrier than they were in the first half.”

Avery also praised his defense.

“Our back line (Elisabeth Modlin, Ciara Boone, Daijah Infranco, Shavasti Mercer and Escobar) did an amazing job of keeping her (Mangum) in front, reacting to her runs and, most importantly, matching her effort,” he said.”

Northern Nash plays at No. 2 seed Roanoke Rapids tonight in the tournament semifinals.

Nash Central 3, Franklinton 1

No. 4 seed Nash Central scored twice in the first half and went on to defeat No. 5 seed Franklinton in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at home.

Kaylee Faile led the Bulldogs with two goals and an assist, while Cam Eley provided one goal and an assist.

The defense was solid again led by Madison Bridgers, and goalie Allie O’Leary made several key saves to keep the Rams off the scoreboard. Franklinton scored its lone goal with 10 minutes remaining in the match.

Nash Central improved to 11-5-1 overall and was scheduled to play at No. 1 seed Southern Nash (17-0-1) in the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. today.

Franklinton ended 9-10 overall.