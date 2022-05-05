Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bandera, Bexar, Kendall, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands LONG DURATION RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AS WELL AS THE SANDIA, MANZANO, AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS THROUGH 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, SEVERAL HOURS OF SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER AREAS THROUGH 9 PM MDT TODAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD TO THE EASTERN PLAINS OF NEW MEXICO FROM 11 AM MDT TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Extreme fire weather continues over the northeast and central highlands and northeastern plains of New Mexico this afternoon while critical conditions persist in remaining areas. While winds will decrease in speed this evening, another round of gusty conditions is expected to impact central to eastern New Mexico on Tuesday where Red Flag conditions will redevelop. Winds will still be breezy in western New Mexico on Tuesday with elevated fire danger lingering there. Into Wednesday, winds will increase again areawide with critically low humidity expected over western and central areas of New Mexico. Above normal temperatures will also persist into the middle of the week along with high Haines indices that will yield very unstable conditions leading to rapid and potentially catastrophic fire spread and growth. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands through 9 PM MDT this evening. The most critical fire weather conditions will be this morning and midday. Critical conditions are expected to redevelop late Tuesday morning through early evening and again Wednesday morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with potential gusts of 55 mph through early this evening with the highest gusts observed along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. South southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts to 40 mph Tuesday and south southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with occasional gusts to 50 mph on Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 6 to 15 percent each day with long duration single digit humidity. In addition, poor overnight humidity recoveries can often be expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread very rapidly and will be incredibly difficult to control. In addition, long range spotting and extreme fire behavior is likely. Outdoor burning should not be done.

