Here's a First Look at Netflix's 'Love Death + Robots' Season 3 Key Art

FX‘s newest docuseries Dear Mama tells the story of the late Tupac Shakur and the valuable lessons he leared from his mother Afeni. The new teaser depicts two images layering over one another to complete the full collage. A voiceover reveals the dynamic between the mother and son duo and discusses a particular challenge Afeni would pose to Tupac. Afeni would invite her son to debate over issues of the New York Times and the narrator made it very clear that these were debates and not just discussions. The voiceover said, “It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality. So Tupac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.” From the trailer, audiences catch a glimpse of Afeni’s impact on Tupac’s lyricism, which is still remembered as some of the most powerful lyrics to date even decades after his death.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO