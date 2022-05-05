ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jonas Kaufmann, Elīna Garanča & Christian Gerhaher Lead Berliner Philharmoniker’s 2022-23 Season

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 4 days ago

The Berliner Philharmoniker has announced its 2022-23 season featuring some of the greatest singers in the world. Here is a look at the vocal highlights of the season. Georg Nigl, Dirk Rothbrust and Vilde Frang are the soloists in the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin and Vladimir Jurowski’s concert. The program includes music by...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Richard Tucker Foundation Announces Career & Study Grants

The Richard Tucker Foundation has announced the Richard Tucker Career Grant and Sara Tucker Study Grant Recipients. The Richard Tucker Career Grants were awarded to Leah Hawkins, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, and Sean Michael Plumb. All three recipients will receive unrestricted grants of $10,000 each. Meanwhile the Sara Tucker Study Grant...
CHARITIES
operawire.com

Opera Philadelphia’s ‘Rigoletto’ Ends in Marriage Proposal

Following a performance of “Rigoletto” at Opera Philadelphia, tenor Joshua Blue proposed to his girlfriend Ashley Marie Robillard. As the singers took their final bows, Blue called Roillard to the stage stating, “Ashley Robillard, to stage. Paging Ashley Robillard.” As she went to the stage, he said, “You are the most incredible, brilliant, caring, creative, utterly chaotic person I’ve ever known. You make every single day an adventure that I want to last forever.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
operawire.com

Dutch National Opera Announces Conductor Change for ‘Der Freischütz’

The Dutch National Opera has announced a conductor change for its production of “Der Freischütz.”. The company said, “To our regret we have to inform you that due to medical reasons maestro Riccardo Minasi had to withdraw from all engagements in May and June 2022, including our new production of ‘Der Freischütz.’ Together with our colleagues from the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra we are very sorry about this news. We wish Riccardo a prompt recovery and hope to be able to welcome him back to Amsterdam soon.”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Nylund
Person
Elīna Garanča
Person
Christian Gerhaher
Person
Jonas Kaufmann
Person
Johann Sebastian Bach
Person
Andris Nelsons
Person
Schumann
Person
Kirill Petrenko
Person
Gustav Mahler
operawire.com

Jeremy Frank to be Los Angeles Opera’s New Chorus Director

Los Angeles Opera has announced that Jeremy Frank is its new Chorus Director. Frank has worked in over 60 productions with the company and has served as associate chorus director, assistant conductor, and faculty member with the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program. He has also assisted with the preparation of operas and vocal chamber music at the Los Angeles Philharmonic and has collaborated with usch organizations as Wolf Trap Opera, Seattle Opera, Utah Opera, and Opernfestspiele St. Margarethen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
operawire.com

Numi Opera to Present ‘Journey Out of Darkness’

LA-based Numi Opera is set to present “Journey Out of Darkness” on May 29, 2022 at 7 p.m. local time. The recital, which will take place at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California, will feature performances by Shana Blake Hill, Scott Ramsay, Roberto Gomez, and music director Christopher Luthl.
SANTA MONICA, CA
operawire.com

‘Backstage at Carnegie Hall: An Opera About Racism and the Electric Guitar’ to Get World Premiere

The new opera “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” by librettist Tim Brady and composer Audrey Dwyer will premiere at the Centar Theatre on Sept. 23, 2022. “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” explores racism from the perspective of jazz guitarist Charlie Christian (1916 – 42). The opera is set in December 1939, backstage at Carnegie Hall. Here the story unfolds where Christian is about to perform with the Benny Goodman Sextet – the first time a Black guitarist and a white clarinetist shared a stage. Here, Christian suffers a panic attack which moves the plot between the past and future where he sees different eras of racism in both Canada and the U.S.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rundfunk#The Collegium Vocale Gent#La Voce Strumentale
operawire.com

Bayerische Staatsoper General Director Addresses Anna Netrebko Question

Following the announcement of the Bayerische Staatsoper, General Director Serge Dorny addressed the question of Anna Netrebko in future engagements. The General Director said to BR Klassik, “I’ll wait and see. Also to be able to assess the contradictory statements made by these posts. So far, Anna Netrebko is not in our schedule. Let’s see how things develop. But I have certain reservations and I want to be clear about it and see how the action really is.”
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Teatro La Fenice 2021-22 Review: La Griselda

Strong Singing Performances Throughout Rescue A Flawed Production. Given that Venice is the city of Vivaldi’s birth and the scene of most of his musical successes, it is fitting that La Fenice has been one of the leading companies in the movement toward rehabilitating staged performances of his operas. This season’s production of the composer’s 1735 work “La Griselda” will mark the fifth consecutive year in which the company has staged one of his operas. The run began in 2018 with an imaginative and historically informed presentation of “Orlando Furioso,” which captured the work’s dramatic intensity and musical variety, and has arguably been the best production to date, although its staging of “Dorilla in Tempo” in 2019 was certainly the most eye-catching with its beautifully colored sets. Of course, alongside greater exposure comes greater audience awareness and higher expectations, and last year’s unremittingly dark and violent production of “Farnace” fell short of the mark. Unfortunately, “La Griselda” also proved to be somewhat of a disappointment.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy