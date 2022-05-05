City of Santa Fe finds success with temporary bike lanes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says it saw success with its pop-up protected bike lanes. Traffic cones blocked off a lane in different areas between October and November of last year. New data shows more than 600 people used the lanes.

They also found speeding was cut in half along Paseo de Peralta while the lane was up. There will be another pop-up bike lane on May 14th for the city’s Art by Bike event. The lane will be on Agua Fria. The temporary barriers are helping the city decide whether to pursue permanent structures.

