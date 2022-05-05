ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

City of Santa Fe finds success with temporary bike lanes

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says it saw success with its pop-up protected bike lanes. Traffic cones blocked off a lane in different areas between October and November of last year. New data shows more than 600 people used the lanes.

They also found speeding was cut in half along Paseo de Peralta while the lane was up. There will be another pop-up bike lane on May 14th for the city’s Art by Bike event. The lane will be on Agua Fria. The temporary barriers are helping the city decide whether to pursue permanent structures.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

