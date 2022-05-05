ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University drops home finale to North Marion

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – University hosted North Marion in baseball action. Things were all tied at four in the fourth and it stayed that way as Cole Malnick tallied one of his seven strikeouts to put an end to the inning.

Three straight walks loaded the bases in the fifth and Alex O’Neal lifted one out to right field. Gabe Templeton made the catch but Dylan Runner scored on the sacrifice fly to put the Huskies ahead, 5-4.

With two down in the bottom half. Malnick got another strike three to hold the one run lead and then the Huskies added some insurance.

Runner bounced one to second but the throw home came late, making it 6-4, North Marion. One more scored on the wild pitch as Gavin Owens came home. The Huskies would add another in the seventh and they took it, 8-4.

