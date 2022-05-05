Stemple fires five perfect innings to lead Hawks over Indians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – University hosted Bridgeport in sectional softball action. Autumn Stemple tallied a strikeout for the Hawks who led 6-0 after three innings.

Ally Jansen smashed one on the ground to third which was enough to score Anna Argabrite to make 7-0. They would add one more in the inning after Lauren Huebsch rolled it to short and the throw got away, allowing another runner to come home, making it 8-0 after four.

Back on the mound, Stemple stayed working. She got back to back strikeouts to set the Indians down in the fifth. With the mercy rule in effect, that did it as the senior fired five perfect innings with thirteen punch outs to send the “U” into the next round by a score of 8-0.

