ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Stemple fires five perfect innings to lead Hawks over Indians

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3On2ZL_0fTUFZhf00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – University hosted Bridgeport in sectional softball action. Autumn Stemple tallied a strikeout for the Hawks who led 6-0 after three innings.

Ally Jansen smashed one on the ground to third which was enough to score Anna Argabrite to make 7-0. They would add one more in the inning after Lauren Huebsch rolled it to short and the throw got away, allowing another runner to come home, making it 8-0 after four.

Back on the mound, Stemple stayed working. She got back to back strikeouts to set the Indians down in the fifth. With the mercy rule in effect, that did it as the senior fired five perfect innings with thirteen punch outs to send the “U” into the next round by a score of 8-0.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Local products help lead Fairmont State baseball turnaround

MORGANTOWN W.Va – Under first-year head coach Matt Yurish, the Fairmont State baseball program has seen a major turnaround in just one season, going from a 14-26 record a year ago to a 26-17 mark entering the final weekend of the season. The Fighting Falcons sit atop the Mount East Conference’s North Division with a […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

McCartney, Mohigans walk it off against Patriots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown hosted Wheeling Park in sectional softball action. The Mohigans trailed 3-2, but not for long as Jocelyn McCartney singled up the middle to score one and bring Ava Biafore across the plate and tie it in the bottom of the second. A few plays later, McCartney sprinted home on the wild […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

University drops home finale to North Marion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – University hosted North Marion in baseball action. Things were all tied at four in the fourth and it stayed that way as Cole Malnick tallied one of his seven strikeouts to put an end to the inning. Three straight walks loaded the bases in the fifth and Alex O’Neal lifted one out […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Indians#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Guilty verdict returned in Preston County murder trial

UPDATE(May 6, 2022 8:15 p.m.) KINGWOOD, W.Va. – After many hours of deliberation, jurors returned a verdict in the Andrew Prudnick murder trial, Friday evening: guilty. Jurors found Prudnick guilty of murder in the first degree with mercy. Prudnick’s sentencing is scheduled for July 8. He was returned to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. ORIGINAL […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

NC homicide suspect arrested in Maryland after WV chase

OAKLAND, Md. – A man wanted for homicide in North Carolina, and who was considered armed and dangerous, is in custody in western Maryland after a police chase that started in West Virginia. Just before midnight, on Friday, troopers at the Maryland State Police’s McHenry barracks were notified that West Virginia authorities were in a […]
OAKLAND, MD
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy