Chinese property platform KE Holdings to list shares in Hong Kong

By Scott Murdoch
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - Chinese property platform KE Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would list its shares in Hong Kong without raising capital, as a growing number of U.S.-listed Chinese firms carry out so-called “homecoming” listings.

The New York-listed company, which operates online property platform Beike matching buyers and sellers of real estate, will start trading its stock on the Hong Kong exchange on May 11, it said in regulatory filings.

The increased number of return-home deals has been triggered by American regulators’ heightened scrutiny and stricter audit requirements for U.S.-listed Chinese companies amid political tensions between the countries.

Unlike a typical initial public offering (IPO) or secondary listing, KE Holdings will raise no capital and issue no new shares in what is termed a listing by introduction.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc in March listed by introduction in Hong Kong.

KE Holdings did not describe the reasons for pursuing the Hong Kong listing. It comes after it was added on April 22 by U.S authorities to a list of companies that could be delisted from American exchanges if they did not allow U.S auditors to access their accounts.

KE Holdings then said it was exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its stakeholders and would continue to comply with laws in the United States and China.

The U.S. list was expanded on Wednesday to include 80 more companies including Chinese online retail giant JD.com Inc that could be delisted if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

Reuters reported in September that KE Holdings was considering a Hong Kong share sale. The company said at the time it had no imminent plans for a Hong Kong listing.

Goldman Sachs and China International Capital Corp are sponsoring the KE Holdings listing, filings showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Reuters

Moderna says U.S. on the hook in COVID-19 vaccine patent case

(Reuters) - Facing claims that its COVID-19 vaccine violates the patent rights of two biopharma companies, Moderna Inc told a Delaware federal court on Friday that the companies should have sued the U.S. government instead. Moderna said it is shielded from the lawsuit brought by Arbutus Biopharma Corp and Genevant...
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to 1.30 per U.S. dollar on global growth worries

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since December 2020 at 1.30 * Price of U.S. oil settles 6.1% lower * 10-year yield pulls back from a fresh 11-year high By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 17 months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising worries about the global economic outlook weighed particularly heavily on commodity-linked currencies. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2985 to the greenback, or 77.01 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since December 2020 at 1.30. "A lot of commodity currencies are just getting smoked against the (U.S.) dollar," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York. "What was a very strong terms-of-trade tailwind for these currencies that helped them outperform in Q1 (the first quarter), some of that is being reversed just because these currencies need to see strong growth to maintain their loftiness." Some other commodity-linked currencies fell more sharply than the loonie, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars , as well as the Norwegian crown . The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 6.1% lower at $103.09 a barrel and stocks globally extended recent declines as China's two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs. Investors have also been worrying about the economic impact of higher interest rates as central banks tackle inflation. Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle is due to speak on Thursday on the topic of commodities, growth and inflation, which could offer clues on the interest rate outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight policy meeting on June 1. Canadian government bond yields pulled back from fresh multi-year highs, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 2011 at 3.173% before sliding to 3.028%, down 9.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alison Williams and Sandra Maler)
Reuters

Reuters

